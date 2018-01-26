Studio Otwarte
Cracow, Poland
Message
Message
ehø muteboards
5477
530
44
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The reverberations appearing indoors, loud conversations, telephones, high heels clicking on the floor – all of this influences our mood, harms o… Read More
    The reverberations appearing indoors, loud conversations, telephones, high heels clicking on the floor – all of this influences our mood, harms our health, interferes with concentration and worsens our quality of life. Ehø acoustic panels are the effect of cooperation between DeDe Furniture and designers Katarzyna Jakubowska and Tomasz Orzechowski from TO-DO Product DESIGN. The project assumption was to use the capacity of the client’s machine park, making the concept both environmentally effective and economically efficient. Our task was to develop a communication strategy, design visual identity and the web page. Read Less
    Published:


Ehø panels succesfully disperse and absorb sound, which results in eliminating the noise and reverberations, improving the sound of speech and making it easier to understand.

The reverberations appearing indoors, loud conversations, telephones, high heels clicking on the floor – all of this influences our mood, harms our health, interferes with concentration and worsens our quality of life. Ehø acoustic panels are the effect of cooperation between DeDe Furniture and designers Katarzyna Jakubowska and Tomasz Orzechowski from TO-DO Product DESIGN. The project assumption was to use the capacity of the client’s machine park, making the concept both environmentally effective and economically efficient. Our task was to develop a communication strategy, naming, design visual identity and the web page.



































Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.