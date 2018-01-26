ehø muteboards

About

The reverberations appearing indoors, loud conversations, telephones, high heels clicking on the floor – all of this influences our mood, harms o… Read More

The reverberations appearing indoors, loud conversations, telephones, high heels clicking on the floor – all of this influences our mood, harms our health, interferes with concentration and worsens our quality of life. Ehø acoustic panels are the effect of cooperation between DeDe Furniture and designers Katarzyna Jakubowska and Tomasz Orzechowski from TO-DO Product DESIGN. The project assumption was to use the capacity of the client’s machine park, making the concept both environmentally effective and economically efficient. Our task was to develop a communication strategy, design visual identity and the web page. Read Less

Published: