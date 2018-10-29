About

Branding the annual gathering of America's leading design association. AIGA is the foremost professional design association in the United States… Read More

Branding the annual gathering of America's leading design association. AIGA is the foremost professional design association in the United States. After 100 years as the standard bearer for design practitioners nationwide, the organization undertook a new vision to become a hub for broader creative constituencies. Our design solution became a metaphor for the organization and annual conference itself: evolving over time and embracing the beautiful, messy and sometimes unexpected ways that people and ideas come together in one place. Strategically, the AIGA “cube” represented a magnetic center of gravity–drawing design disciplines together while dimensionalizing and fostering all kinds of inspiring interactions and collisions along the way. Read Less

Published: