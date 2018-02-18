MERCEDES-BENZ "FIRST OF A NEW KIND"

MERCEDES-BENZ
STRONGER THAN TIME
The all new Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Challenge the elements. Master all kinds of terrains with unparalleled elegance. It’s the dawn of an new era. The first of a new kind. Introducing the Mercedes-Benz X-Class - the world’s first premium class pick-up truck - coming in 2018.
Just like the X our film defies all classic rules of car commercials. Artful image compositions and a captivating montage, entirely created in CG, mystify the design and performance of the vehicle. Director Ole Peters wielded these tools to paint a picture of highly advanced technology and epic cinematography, teasing the audience, showing enough, while not revealing too much.
MAKING OF
STYLEFRAMES
MOVIE STILLS
CREDITS
Client: Mercedes-Benz Vans
Director Marketing: Dr. Marion Friese
Senior Manager Marketing Communications: Sonja Schneemann
Manager Communication Private Vans: Carla Nothhelfer
Marketing Communications X-Class: Katja Best
Agency: Lukas Lindemann Rosinski
Exec. Creative Director: Arno Lindemann
Creative Director Copy: Tobias Feige
Head of Design: Dennis Mensching
Management Supervisior: Thorben Weide
Project Manager: Schouwit Berhe
Production Studio: Sehsucht
Direction: Ole Peters
Producing: Stephan Reinsch, Jan Tiller
Art Direction: Julius Brockelmann
Editing: Arthur Jagodda, Joern Fallendorf
Post-Production Studio: Sehsucht
VFX Supervision / CG Lead: Daniel Jahnel
CG Artists: Timo von Wittken, Heinrich Loewe, Sebastian Welti, Jannes Kreyenberg, Thure Koch, Philipp von Preuschen, Frank Spalteholz, Sebastian Kowalski, Stefan Galleithner, Martin Matzeder, Rafael Vicente, Fabian Schaper, Francesco Di Luisi
Compositing Lead: Florian Zachau
Compositing Artists: Jona Maluck, Alexander von der Lippe
DMP: Steven Cormann
Colour Grading: Xavi Santolaya
Making-Of: Lisa Scheumer
Additional VFX: Important Looking Pirates
Executive Producing: Måns Björklund
Producing: Manuela Cripps
VFX Supervision: Pietro Ponti
Music & Sound Design: 2WEI Music, Simon Heeger & Christian Vorländer
