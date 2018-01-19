A Monkey Story

- Five o'clock was my favorite time of the day. I never missed “The Adventures of Captain Rick Ape". He was my hero because (unlike other space shows) he was a real astronaut.
- My grandma is one of my first memories, although sometimes she didn't seem to remember me that much...
- Foster was my oldest and most faithful friend. We dreamed of piloting a GFSA rocket like Rick Ape did and live his adventures.
- Being part of the GFSA was my biggest dream. For Foster too. But he carried a heavier weight on his shoulders. His father, Colonel McGuinness, had been one of the greatest Space Agents. Foster's family, unlike mine, expected great things from him.
- One morning, the letter finally arrived. We had been accepted to enter the academy. We were officially cadets of the Global Federation of Space Agents.
- In June we traveled to the Cape to begin our training. We were 17 new recruits. Until this day I remember their names.
It didn't take long to realize reaching our goal wasn't going to be easy.
On our 4th year of training Rick Ape died. The academy paid tribute. Always rebellious and brave, he was a great example to be followed and a marvelous scientific. He inspired an entire generation. Thank you Captain Ape.
At the end of our studies we continued working for the GFSA. Everyone was pleased with our work and research.
Good news arrive slowly. In this case came 2 good news together. The best news I could ever received. The first one: Anna and I were going to be parents. Pure joy!
The second great news: Our research project was approved, they would put 4 astronauts in orbit. Everything that we had dreamed and for what we worked so many years was reality. Almost reality...
- We started our training, tested and adapted all the equipment, it was fun. It´s one of the most beautiful memories I had with Foster. We were ready for space!
- Out of the 4 astronauts, only one engineer would be chosen to travel. Foster wanted me to go. I wanted Foster to go. It was a pity that we could't go together.
- ...
- And I think it's gonna be a long, long time...
Space is ours, it will always be ours. Have a good trip, my dear friend.
