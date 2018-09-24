Atelier – Identity + App





Atelier provides access to the vast diversity of quality art created in artists' atelier. Atelier will open for artists to present their works and invite to view and sell directly from their studio via the application. Many artists are struggling to sell their art. The galleries favour established names and create a needle's eye for exposure to a limited and exclusive buyer segment. Atelier's goal is to bring artists and art interested people together and contribute to a richer and more dynamic art market. Atelier will make it possible to buy affordable quality art – and give artists an additional opportunity to survive economically.



