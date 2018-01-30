Le Cosmos de Star Wars (The Old republic)

The Cosmos of Star Wars





The universe of Star Wars stages many planets. Some come back in most movies like Tatooine, desert planet where grow Anakin and Luke Skywalker, or Coruscant, physical and political center of the galaxy. A large number of planets are inspired by a particular type of landscape, such as Mustafar, which offers a desolate volcanic landscape or Hoth, a planet swept by snowstorms. On the contrary, planets strongly resemble the Earth, like Naboo or Alderaan. Moreover, if planets or volcanic moons such as Mustafar, or covered with forest like Endor, have never been discovered, some originalities imagined in the saga are scientifically proven.



