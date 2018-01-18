Squarespace - Still life

Still Life
Campaign Imagery ~ Squarespace
Digital Still-Lifes.
A series of artfully-directed 'still-lifes' that tell stories of Squarespace's creative clientele: From the artist to the artisan, the restauranteur to the real-estate agent.
Each image showcases the brand's platform within the context of its users — telling a series of visual narratives that speak to the brand's bespoke nature.
Application
Development
Credits:
Concept, Design & Direction: ManvsMachine
Client: Squarespace
