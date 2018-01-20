PROJECT BY SNASK
Axfood – #Mat2030
BACKGROUND
Axfood is Sweden’s second largest food retailer with brands such as Willys, Hemköp, Mat.se and Urban Deli. Their vision is to be the leader in good and sustainable food. We helped them brand their sustainable project #Mat2030 ("#Food2030”). An initiative that urge a joint effort between consumers, business and politicians to work together to ensure sustainability. Especially politicians and decision-makers need to engage in effective and long-term cooperation with the business sector to promote the form of innovation and social structure that is needed to enable a more sustainable bag of groceries.
THE CASE
We started out by creating the identity with the hashtag as the initiative logo and colors and typography. After that we used groceries from the different categories of Ecological, Swedish, Vegetarian and Frozen and created headlines to be used in the campaign as well as printed material. The end result was very appreciated and the initiative is still as important and current as ever. We still need to change our behavior for a sustainable future.
Photography by Mattias Lindbäck
Food styling by Ylva Bergqvist
