Miami 2015 / 2016
In 2015 and 2016 I had been to Miami several times for different assignments, photographing out of a helicopter.
On this occas… Read More
Miami 2015 / 2016
In 2015 and 2016 I had been to Miami several times for different assignments, photographing out of a helicopter.
On this occasion I had the chance to continue works on my Miami Aerial Views Fine Art Edition.
Finally in the beginning of 2018 I could finish the editing, and here are the new unreleased images. Read Less
Published:
AERIAL VIEWS
MIAMI
2015 / 2016
by
BERNHARD LANG
edited and released
2018
2016
Ocean Drive
Ocean Drive
Ocean Drive
Downtown
Brickell Key
Bayfront Park
2015
Marks of motorboats on the ground of the sea, south of Miami
Miami 2015 / 2016
In 2015 and 2016 I had been to Miami several times for different assignments, photographing out of a helicopter.
On this occasion I had the chance to continue works on my Miami Aerial Views Fine Art Edition.
Finally in the beginning of 2018 I could finish the editing, and here are the new unreleased images.