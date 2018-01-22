Live EXPERIENCE DESIGN
Bernhard Lang
Munich, Germany
Aerial Views Miami
    About

    Miami 2015 / 2016 In 2015 and 2016 I had been to Miami several times for different assignments, photographing out of a helicopter. On this occas… Read More
    Miami 2015 / 2016 In 2015 and 2016 I had been to Miami several times for different assignments, photographing out of a helicopter. On this occasion I had the chance to continue works on my Miami Aerial Views Fine Art Edition. Finally in the beginning of 2018 I could finish the editing, and here are the new unreleased images. Read Less
AERIAL VIEWS
MIAMI 
2015 / 2016
by
BERNHARD LANG
edited and released 
2018
2016
















Ocean Drive


Ocean Drive


Ocean Drive


Downtown


Brickell Key


Bayfront Park


2015














Marks of motorboats on the ground of the sea, south of Miami

All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2017
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
Thank You!
