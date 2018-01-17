Park Bench Deli — Branding & Space

The place for tasty, satisfying sandwiches — The kind that you crave after a long day in the kitchen. Or at work. Or whenever.
Referencing the functional qualities of the simple park bench, the look is peppered with little takeaways such as stickers, embroidered patches and key rings that draw on the eccentricities of the Park Life. These inject an endearing, friendly persona to the brand and also allude to the hands behind the sandwiches — Loud, boisterous and fun boys who’ve got a bit of a potty mouth, a little over-the-top, but a whole lot of good.
Unless you feed their sandwiches to the pigeons, of course.
About the Space Design:
Park Bench Deli’s storefront and interior is styled on the All-American Deli — A friendly neighbourhood fixture that welcomes you every time you push past the swinging doors. Earnest, friendly and wholesome, the space is a visual explosion of beloved vintage textures (think intricately patterned floor tiles juxtaposed against vibrantly painted wooden panelled walls) and the fuss-free laid back sensibility of your favourite mom-and-pop shop a few blocks down the street. Reminiscent of an all-boys den — Personal items of the shop owners (think family holiday photos and pre-loved items) line the walls, each a physical representation of the hands behind the sandwiches, who are always ready to dish out a fist-bump or two.
