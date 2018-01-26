About

Optisure is the first of its kind, state of the art digital insurance assistance tailored to start-ups, young business and freelancers in Germany. Their independence from big contractors and paperless approach enables highly efficient processes and takes the strain out of an otherwise still medieval-feeling process. I worked with their Brand initially, but didn't end up completing the final branding. Below is the initial set-up I envisioned for the company. A modern, premium and minimalist look and feel with a touch of humanism, reflected in logotype, illustration and use of typography. The typical conservative color palette of the insurance market is elevated by use of transparency and soft gradients, to add a more technical note. Read Less

