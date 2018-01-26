Christoph Ruprecht
Karlsruhe, Germany
Message
Message
OPTISURE
2422
237
22
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Optisure is the first of its kind, state of the art digital insurance assistance tailored to start-ups, young business and freelancers in Germany… Read More
    Optisure is the first of its kind, state of the art digital insurance assistance tailored to start-ups, young business and freelancers in Germany. Their independence from big contractors and paperless approach enables highly efficient processes and takes the strain out of an otherwise still medieval-feeling process. I worked with their Brand initially, but didn't end up completing the final branding. Below is the initial set-up I envisioned for the company.  A modern, premium and minimalist look and feel with a touch of humanism, reflected in logotype, illustration and use of typography. The typical conservative color palette of the insurance market is elevated by use of transparency and soft gradients, to add a more technical note.  Read Less
    Published:


Optisure. 
Intuitive. Paperless. Insurance.


Optisure is the first of its kind, state of the art, digital insurance assistance tailored to start-ups, young business and freelancers in Germany. Their independence from big contractors and paperless approach enables highly efficient processes and takes the strain out of an otherwise still medieval-feeling process.

I worked with their Brand initially, but didn't end up completing the final branding. Below is the initial set-up I envisioned for the company. 
A modern, premium and minimalist look and feel with a touch of humanism, reflected in logotype, illustration and use of typography. The typical conservative color palette of the insurance market is elevated by use of transparency and soft gradients, to add a more technical note. 


© 2016-2017 C.Ruprecht


_
Branding Basics
Use of Typography / App Icon
Illustrations & Icons are technical, modern and transparent.  
A flat design approach is chosen but lightened up via use of soft gradients and transparency layering.
Business Cards, Slim Format
Press Package
Initial Press Package
Branding Guidelines
App Interface
Direction
Screen Design
Principals
Practice Poster
60x80cm
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.