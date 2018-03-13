Multiple Owners
Mateusz Machalski Warsaw, Poland
Ania Wieluńska Warsaw, Poland
Bona Nova (FREE FONT)
    Bona Nova is a digitisation project of Bona typeface designed in 1971 by Andrzej Heidrich, the creator of Polish banknotes. Our concept, besides … Read More
    Bona Nova is a digitisation project of Bona typeface designed in 1971 by Andrzej Heidrich, the creator of Polish banknotes. Our concept, besides giving it a digital form, was to expand the character set, design the small caps, alternates and opentype functions for the typeface. ☞ Together with the original author we created two new versions – Regular and Bold to give the family a form of a classical triad. The complete family is distributed under open font license. It is also accompanied by six display fonts – Bona Sforza family. Learn more at: http://bonanova.wtf https://www.facebook.com/bonatype Read Less
http://bonanova.wtf
