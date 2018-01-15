LOTTE HIMART is one of the largest electronics retailer in Korea, which sells a wide variety of domestic and foreign brand appliances.
LOTTE HIMART OMNI STORE, designed by LOTTE HIMART, is the first omni-experience retail place that connects online and offline experience. It aims to be a place where customers meet various lifestyles and cultures. 
CFC developed visual identity system with flexible typography system delivering the brand identity, “Intersection of Lifestyles”. Inspired by the brand story; Online meets Offline, Digital Meets Analogue, High-tech meets High-touch, Information meets Experience, we created form language with straight lines and alphabet implying “connection”.
Banner Examples
POP Examples
LOTTE HIMART OMNI STORE Branding
2017
Client: LOTTE HIMART

Project Team
-
DAEHONG Communications
Project Planning & Direction
-
J&Brand
Brand Identity Development
-
CFC
Visual Identity Development
Creative Director: Charry Jeon
Designer: Eunju Kim, Saerom Kang, Jiyoung Kim, Yoonji Nam
Photographer: Kiwoong Hong
-
WGNB
Store Identity Development
-
LOTTE HIMART Design Team
Design Implementation


More Behance
