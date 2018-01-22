rolling design
Москва, Russian Federation
    Published:

Inspired by the construction and functional capability of INTBK product’s range, the Rolling.Design studio has created a brand identification system for the company, based on the idea of encryption. As a result, a simple clean corporate style that reflects a unique and cutting-edge design of INTBK products was created.

The circle shape was chosen as the key element of the corporate style, since this shape forms the basis of each INTBK device: cylinder locks, door and window fittings, etc.
Within the project, an alphabet was created, it permits to encrypt and represent any keyword in the form of graphic codes.

