Inspired by the construction and functional capability of INTBK product’s range, the Rolling.Design studio has created a brand identification system for the company, based on the idea of encryption. As a result, a simple clean corporate style that reflects a unique and cutting edge design of INTBK products was created. The circle shape was chosen as the key element of the corporate style, since this shape forms the basis of each INTBK device: cylinder locks, door and window fittings, etc. Within the project, an alphabet was created, it permits to encrypt and represent any keyword in the form of graphic codes. Read Less

