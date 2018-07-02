Sometimes I do cosplay shoots, jut because I love all this stuff as cosplay and computer games
Here are our common work with my best fiend and best model ever Katie Kosova.She treansformed to all this characters.
And as always our fav producer Anastasiia Sadovska help us with everething, and tnks our assistant Viacheslav Lazarevych
Photo, retouch & Make up by Tim Rise
Cosplayer: Katie Kosova
Im not sure if someone here love coplay but I love this shoots, so I decided to show it here hehe
Kyiv, Ukraine
Cirilla from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game
p.s Im a big fan of this game and I love to make skars and all this damaged stuff lol
Here are D.Va from Overwatch game
Jinx from League of Legends game
Sakura Haruno from Naruto Shippuden anime
Mary Jane from Spiderman comics
Thank You!