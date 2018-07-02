Tim Rise
Kiev, Ukraine
Message
Message
Cosplay
9399
844
26
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
Sometimes I do cosplay shoots, jut because I love all this stuff as cosplay and computer games 


 Here are our common work with my best fiend and best model ever Katie Kosova.She treansformed to all this characters. 
And as always our fav producer Anastasiia Sadovska help us with everething, and tnks our assistant  Viacheslav Lazarevych

Photo, retouch & Make up by Tim Rise 
Cosplayer: Katie Kosova


Im not sure if someone here love coplay but I love this shoots, so I decided to show it here hehe 
Kyiv, Ukraine






Cirilla from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt  game
p.s Im a big fan of this game and I love to make skars and all this damaged stuff lol
Here are  D.Va from Overwatch game
Jinx from League of Legends game
Sakura Haruno from Naruto Shippuden anime
Mary Jane from Spiderman comics
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.