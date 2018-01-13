Rendez-vous des créateurs 2017

The project won the TDC Prize at Tokyo Type Directors Club 2018
Pour l’invitation 2017, l’impression prend des formes surprenantes et repousse les limites de la technique. Elle défie toute règle et s’en amuse, allant jusqu’à dompter le papier pour apporter une nouvelle dimension à l’objet.
Balmer Hählen a conçu cette invitation avec une idée de départ : Et si l’impression prenait le dessus sur le graphisme ? Ainsi découpes, textures, vernis brillant et matières imprimées à chaud s’imposent en modifiant la typographie.
Les matières se confrontent pour offrir une alchimie parfaite. Les contrastes se subliment en opposant leurs textures. Les brillants révèlent leur luminosité en s’imposant sur des papiers mats.
For the 2017 invitation, printing takes surprising forms and pushes the limits of technology. She defies all rules and enjoys it, going so far as to tamper with paper to bring a new dimension to the object.
Balmer Hählen designed this invitation with a starting idea: What’s going on if the impression took over the graphic design? Thus cut-outs, textures, glossy varnish and hot printed matter takes over and modify the typography.
The materials confront each other to offer a perfect alchemy. The contrasts sublime by opposing their textures. The shiny effects reveal their luminosity by imposing itself on matte papers.
Art direction and graphic design: Balmer Hählen
