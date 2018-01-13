Rendez-vous des créateurs 2017

About

For the 2017 invitation, printing takes surprising forms and pushes the limits of technology. She defies all rules and enjoys it, going so far as to tamper with paper to bring a new dimension to the object. Balmer Hählen designed this invitation with a starting idea: What's going on if the impression took over the graphic design? Thus cut-outs, textures, glossy varnish and hot printed matter takes over and modify the typography. The materials confront each other to offer a perfect alchemy. The contrasts sublime by opposing their textures. The shiny effects reveal their luminosity by imposing itself on matte papers.

