Printed Pages Cover

I did an animated cover for Printed Pages Autumn/Winter 2017, the It’s Nice That magazine, that reveals the visual story that plays out within.
I believe that the simplicity of an action can inspire you to change the way you think at some point, which was maybe my personal challenge with the cover illustration and animation. I was looking for something exiting to catch people’s attention, making some noise and shake things up.
Illustrator & Animator: Igor Bastidas
Art Direction: Ali Hanson & Igor Bastidas
Words INT: Rebecca Fulleylove
Producer INT: Emily Perrett