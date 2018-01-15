We were commissioned by Quarto to illustrate a book for their Wide Eyed range of non-fiction children's publications. It portrays various habitat… Read More
We were commissioned by Quarto to illustrate a book for their Wide Eyed range of non-fiction children's publications. It portrays various habitats from across the globe and highlights the roles of animals in nature. Read Less
We were commissioned by Quarto to illustrate a book for their Wide Eyed range of non-fiction children's publications. It portrays various habitats from across the globe and highlights the roles of animals in nature.