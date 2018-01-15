MUTI
Cape Town, South Africa
Wide Eyed
Behance.net
    Adobe Photoshop

    We were commissioned by Quarto to illustrate a book for their Wide Eyed range of non-fiction children's publications. It portrays various habitats from across the globe and highlights the roles of animals in nature.
    We were commissioned by Quarto to illustrate a book for their Wide Eyed range of non-fiction children's publications. It portrays various habitats from across the globe and highlights the roles of animals in nature. Read Less
The Alps
The Deep Ocean
The Mangroves
The Mississippi River
The Rainforest
The Reef
The Sahara Desert
The Taiga
The Savannah
The Prairie
The Wetlands
The Tundra
The Tropics
The Backyard
Buy What Do Animals Do All Day 
