Franck Bohbot
Brooklyn, NY, USA
ANGELS
    ANGELS series / Made In LA
ANGELS
2018
Almost everyone has some idea of what Los Angeles is, even if they've never been there. Home to Hollywood, the city churns out myth after American myth. Some see the city as a necessary part of a glamorous life — they migrate there to become stars. Others live ordinary lives and work ordinary jobs in this city of spectacle. Here, even the metallic glinting pole of exercise equipment along the shoreline, or a solitary streetlight in neon darkness, or a thrust of power lines cutting across the sky, captures something essential about the so-called "city of angels." 
Text by Sarah V. Schweig
 
Here a selection of photograph from "Angels" a series made in Los Angeles
