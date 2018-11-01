Revel

Brand Identity & Print Design

Revel is a diverse events company that offers a fresh, balanced approach backed by 30 years of experience working with international luxury, lifestyle, arts, travel and tech brands. The company was established to breathe new life into events and campaign management through a team of marketing, sponsorship and events specialists that combine creative flair with commercial strategy. Although the Revel team has great experience within the industry, the company itself is relatively new. They approached us to create a suitable brand identity that appropriately reflected the clientele they work with and the direction they aim to grow the company in.





The new logo that we designed is bold and contemporary, featuring a signature geometric 'r' to add a distinctive touch. Most importantly, its simplicity means the identity can stay highly flexible. This allows Revel to align themselves with a wide variety of projects by utilising different methods of brand application ranging from foil stamping and embossed logo seals through to rubber stamps and handwritten elements. There is also a gentle, textured pattern asset that can be used to create some energy but as with the logo, it is neutral enough not to skew the identity in one particular direction.



