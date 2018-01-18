The Helena Modrzejewska
National Stary Theater –
we designed and implemented a new identity and visual communication of one of the most important Polish theaters.
We overhauled the sign that was used for over 50 years – both its details and its usage. We created an entirely new graphic design for performances and a set of information
and promotional materials for the theater.
The multi-staged, extensive implementation encompassed layouts for poster and
playbills – designed to be diverse, but consistent with each other, a set of materials accompanying performances, a set of all theater prints and offline and online promotional materials, a set of gadgets, as well as displays in the theater's windows and signs.
