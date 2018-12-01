Discover
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Branding
Motion Graphics
Graphic Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/12/2018
About
Branding for animation studio
PAUSE TO PLAY
Pause to Play is a Kiev-based animation studio.
Storytelling and video-design is their passion and they take job much more serious than themselves.
Branding for animation studio
Published:
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Tags
animation
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
