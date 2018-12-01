Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
    Branding for animation studio
PAUSE TO PLAY

Pause to Play is a Kiev-based animation studio.
 Storytelling and video-design is their passion and they take job much more serious than themselves.


Thank You!
