GETTING  LOST II

ABOUT This series can be seen as a "maze" of random places. Thematically, it is focusing on different sensations of GETTING LOST, walking away and disappearing from every day life, along with its routines and repetitions. It envisions numerous escapes, motivated by an instinctive quest for new discoveries, experiences and encounters. TECHNICAL INFO - No CGI/retouch. - Some minor color corrections/spot fix etc. Read Less

