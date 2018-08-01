27. Jewish Culture Festival

Yerushalayim, Jerusalem, Urusalima, Al-Quds, Aelia Capitolina.

A place so important for Jewish history and culture, that Lion of Judah, taken directly from its municipal emblem, was being used in the Jewish Culture Festival's logo since 2013, and the Festival's 27th edition was dedicated entirely to Jerusalem.





Jerusalem is the only place on Earth, where different cultural, historic, religious and social spaces are arranged into so many layers – though not in order to freeze in place, but to mix, overlap, penetrate each other and fight for their rightful place.



