Leopold Fiala
Munich, Germany
Adidas - Active Hoodie
Photography
Advertising
2005
125
8
Behance.net
—
1/11/2018
Adidas - Active Hoodie
Photography
Advertising
2005
125
8
Behance.net
—
1/11/2018
Fashion and Mood images for Adidas Global
Adidas - Active Hoodie - Mood imagary
shoot in the empty Allianz Arena in Munich Germany with young upcoming U21 soccer players from Bayern Munich
Used global for instore and web content
Leopold Fiala
Munich, Germany
Head & Shoulders - TVC
by:
Leopold Fiala
Advertising
7
65
Stomping Grounds Brewery
by:
Leopold Fiala
Architecture
6
64
Paulaner Brewery
by:
Leopold Fiala
Architecture
7
101
BRAUN x FcBayern
by:
Leopold Fiala
Advertising
5
40
Gillette Campaign - Fc Bayern Munich
by:
Leopold Fiala
Photography
4
50
Basic Info
Fashion and Mood images for Adidas Global
Leopold Fiala
Munich, Germany
Tags
Fashion
details
Active
cloth
sports
Moody
mood
architecture
football
sport
