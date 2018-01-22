Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Katya Dorokhina
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Illustrations for the Polytechnic Museum
Illustration
Editorial Design
3961
454
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/22/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Katya Dorokhina
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Illustrations for the Polytechnic Museum
Illustration
Editorial Design
3961
454
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/22/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
The illustrations were made for the Polytechnic Museum. The book consist from 12 chapters dedicated to different spheres in science and technolog…
Read More
The illustrations were made for the Polytechnic Museum. The book consist from 12 chapters dedicated to different spheres in science and technologies.
Read Less
Published:
-Architecture-
-Medicine-
-Biotechnology-
-Cars-
-Decentralization-
-
Computers
-
-
The Cover of the Book-
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Katya Dorokhina
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Illustrations for Wonderzine (part 7)
by:
Katya Dorokhina
Motion Graphics
118
442
Illustrations for Autonews (part 5)
by:
Katya Dorokhina
Motion Graphics
134
692
Illustrations for The Blueprint (part 6)
by:
Katya Dorokhina
Illustration
60
328
Happy 2018!
by:
Katya Dorokhina
Illustration
140
799
Comics. Kenzo for H&M.
by:
Katya Dorokhina
Motion Graphics
624
3727
Featured On:
12/8/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
The illustrations were made for the Polytechnic Museum. The book consist from 12 chapters dedicated to different spheres in science and technologies.
Published:
Credits
Katya Dorokhina
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
future
science
technologies
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.