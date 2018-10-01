











With the fierce competition in the dentist clinics market our client needed a strong and convincing identity for his Scandinavian Clinic. Located in Poland, the Clinic specializes in services for Norwegian patients - we wanted to make them feel at home.

We developed the entire concept from logo and colour scheme, via printed materials and website, till interior wayfinding signage.





Cool and simple. Inspired by geometrical shapes of the northern folk art and blue and grayish colours of the sea weaves we conceived this logo.





Medical character is also emphasized by monospaced typeface counterbalanced by warmer and friendlier serif Bodoni 72.















