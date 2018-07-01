Discover
A Skateboarder's Journal (handpainted bookcovers)
Editorial Design
Crafts
1370
164
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/7/2018
About
About
HALLERTAU – A SKATEBOARDER'S JOURNAL Thomas Sweertvaegher
Published:
-
-
-
-
more on www.timbisschop.be
Thank You!
The Island of the Colorblind (UV sensitive bookcover)
by:
Tim Bisschop
Editorial Design
142
1100
Gonzales, Picasso and friends
by:
Tim Bisschop
Editorial Design
967
21177
Featured On:
12/3/2017
Le Tour imaginaire
by:
Tim Bisschop
Editorial Design
1589
19881
Featured On:
10/28/2015
Onze vissers (Fishermen)
by:
Tim Bisschop
Editorial Design
1059
13103
Featured On:
8/14/2016
Design X50
by:
Tim Bisschop
Editorial Design
180
1483
Comments
Tags
book design
handmade
Hallertau
skate
skateboarding
Photography
Tim Bisschop
cover design
stencil
handpainted
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
