Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Agata Jeziurska
Toruń, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Paprotka/ Branding, Identity
Branding
Graphic Design
Art Direction
2061
287
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/6/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Agata Jeziurska
Toruń, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Paprotka/ Branding, Identity
Branding
Graphic Design
Art Direction
2061
287
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/6/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Paprotka is a new independent café where you can drink, eat, meet and connect. I have been asked to design logo, stationery, flyer, menu and many…
Read More
Paprotka is a new independent café where you can drink, eat, meet and connect. I have been asked to design logo, stationery, flyer, menu and many more.
Read Less
Published:
THANK YOU!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Agata Jeziurska
Toruń, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Nantai Island / Tea Packaging Design
by:
Agata Jeziurska
Packaging
372
4310
Featured On:
10/5/2016
Autentico Gusto / Branding, Identity
by:
Agata Jeziurska
Art Direction
2156
33315
Featured On:
3/22/2016
Editorial Design - Pop Art exhibition
by:
Agata Jeziurska
Art Direction
732
7553
Featured On:
12/28/2016
Packaging for spices
by:
Agata Jeziurska
Branding
1561
12567
Featured On:
5/15/2016
Editorial Design / Stories Collective
by:
Agata Jeziurska
Art Direction
664
4849
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Paprotka is a new independent café where you can drink, eat, meet and connect. I have been asked to design logo, stationery, flyer, menu and many more.
Published:
Credits
Agata Jeziurska
Toruń, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
branding
identity
cafe
restaurant
green
caffee
bistro
menu
Stationery
independentcafe
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.