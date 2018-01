TINY HUGE NEWS TV

Tiny Huge News is a creative media workshop created by Dodo Laboratory where kids in different cities from around the world work to create their own news segments that are brought together as Tiny Huge News. A news show told by kids that re fl ects their visions of current events from their corner of the globe. Children will collaborate using their imaginations to creatively tell current news stories through performance. Much like a small theater show, children at our news booth work together to play different characters and scenes from news stories with props and costumes, encouraging storytelling, collaboration and exploration of creative performance. The project is envisioned as an international collaborative network between China, Germany and eventually other countries in the world, with a focus on bringing the workshop to children in need, and those who have experienced or are living through the events of news stories first hand. The produced segments from different places will be collated as a news broadcast that will be shared with all participants and kids around the world. News for kids as told by kids.