Sneakerbeasts

Personal series of illustrations about contemporary objects of street culture in beast interpretation.
2017—2018.
Special Field Air Force 1
2017
Digital, 6000 x 8485 Pixels.
The feathery interpretation of the Nike SF AF-1 model for 35th anniversary of the original Air Force silhouette.
Boost 350 V2
2017
Digital, 5148 x 6864 Pixels
Yeezy Boost 350 V2 by Adidas and Kanye West, with interests more than just sneakerhead community. The illustration is inspired by the aggressive form and minimum of details in geometry, that has always seemed to me like a jaw of some therapod.
Geobasket
2018
Digital, 5699 x 8000 Pixels
The dark side of avant-garde as a flying surreal interpretation of exaggerated Geobasket model by Rick Owens.
Thanks for watching!
Thank You!