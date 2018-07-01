Manifestation

Makerie Studio
A personal project inspired by a long and intimate relationship with hypochondria.
Started almost two years ago and informed by a lasting obsession with anatomy, this was a way of providing distraction from the various symptoms – felt and presumed – brought on by what is more commonly known as somatic symptom disorder. Performing practical tasks is an effective and productive way of avoiding irrational health-related fears, particularly when focusing on the sources of the fears themselves.

