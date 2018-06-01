UBER Vietnam













UBER is in a unique position in Vietnam. Through the UBERmoto option, the brand can be, for the first time, ultra visible. With this opportunity, we embarked on creating Uber’s flagship attire, and visual identity system for the Vietnam market.





Rider, Driver, and brand have the same needs: Visibility, Safety, and Pride. Rice worked towards this result using UBER traits: Precise, Advanced, Contemporary, Refined, Ever Evolving, Empowering, Disruptive, Iconoclastic, High-Tech+Human, & Dynamic.















