Rice Creative
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Message
Message
UBER Vietnam
1608
238
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net



UBER is in a unique position in Vietnam. Through the UBERmoto option, the brand can be, for the first time, ultra visible. With this opportunity, we embarked on creating Uber’s flagship attire, and visual identity system for the Vietnam market. 

Rider, Driver, and brand have the same needs: Visibility, Safety, and Pride. Rice worked towards this result using UBER traits: Precise, Advanced, Contemporary, Refined, Ever Evolving, Empowering, Disruptive, Iconoclastic, High-Tech+Human, & Dynamic.




Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.