About

[ENG] 4eAteliers is a CGI studio dedicated to create solutions and marketing strategies for real estate, and architecture projects. They are a mu… Read More

[ENG] 4eAteliers is a CGI studio dedicated to create solutions and marketing strategies for real estate, and architecture projects. They are a multidisciplinary team of architects, cg-artists and designers, specialized in computer generated imagery, including renderings, animations, walk-throughs, real-time and virtual reality. We were tasked to redesign their visual identity and portfolio website. Their prior self-made branding projected a tech feel, which, while may suit to some, could divert others. A dose of personality was needed within the brand, to portray their fresh approach so we designed a simple but strong and memorable mark. [ESP] 4eAteliers es un estudio de CGI dedicado a crear soluciones y estrategias de marketing para proyectos inmobiliarios y de arquitectura. Su marca anterior daba un feel tecno, que si bien puede atraer a algunos, podría alejar a otros. Se necesitaba una dosis de personalidad, por lo que diseñamos una marca simple pero fuerte y memorable. Read Less

Published: