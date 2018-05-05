JAN 2017 BRANDING & WEBSITE DESIGN
4eAteliers
4eAteliers is a CGI studio dedicated to create solutions and marketing strategies for real estate, and architecture projects. They are a multidisciplinary team of architects, cg-artists and designers, specialized in computer generated imagery, including renderings, animations, walk-throughs, real-time and virtual reality.
We were tasked to redesign their visual identity and portfolio website. Their prior self-made branding projected a tech feel, which while may suit to some, could divert others. A dose of personality was needed within the brand to portray their fresh approach, so we designed a simple but strong and memorable mark.
Thank You!