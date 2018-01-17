Live LETTERING
Chat with professional lettering artists as they share their process creating hand drawn typography.
Watch now
Córdova Canillas Creative Agency
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
AOO CATALOGUE
2298
192
18
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Catalogue designed for AOO, a furniture company from Barcelona run by Oriol Villar and Marc Morro. A duality design where we display the collec… Read More
    Catalogue designed for AOO, a furniture company from Barcelona run by Oriol Villar and Marc Morro. A duality design where we display the collection in two different ways and formats. The smaller format presents random pictures of the furniture, taken in different settings by different photographers, such as Christian Colomer, Claudia Mauriño, Coke Bartrina, Iris Humm, Jara Varela and Yosigo. On the opposite side, the bigger format shows the furniture with it’s technical descriptions and pictures. Read Less
    Published:
Catalogue designed for AOO, a furniture company from Barcelona run by Oriol Villar and Marc Morro.

A duality design where we display the collection in two different ways and formats. The smaller format presents random pictures of the furniture, taken in different settings by different photographers, such as Christian Colomer, Claudia Mauriño, Coke Bartrina, Iris Humm, Jara Varela and Yosigo.
On the opposite side, the bigger format shows the furniture with it’s technical descriptions and pictures.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.