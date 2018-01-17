AOO CATALOGUE

About

Catalogue designed for AOO, a furniture company from Barcelona run by Oriol Villar and Marc Morro. A duality design where we display the collection in two different ways and formats. The smaller format presents random pictures of the furniture, taken in different settings by different photographers, such as Christian Colomer, Claudia Mauriño, Coke Bartrina, Iris Humm, Jara Varela and Yosigo. On the opposite side, the bigger format shows the furniture with it’s technical descriptions and pictures. Read Less

