WEEKLY ANIMATIONS

Weekly animation?
The beginning of the year is a good time to start ambitious projects,
I'm thinking of a daily render project since years and finally decided to give it a try...
shrinking efforts to a short weekly animation I hope to end up with 52 animations in this thread in january 2019...fingers crossed.
#1/January 3rd 2018... I love my bacon
#2/ january 10th 2018... in the mood to wiggle
#3/ january 17th 2018... mince and onion workoutish
#4/ january 26th 2018... yummy carrot-cheese
#5/february 3rd 2018... rubicks
#6/february 11th 2018... jogging
#7 february 20th 2018... banana
#8 march 1st 2018... too much work/ need to cheat my way trough this week
