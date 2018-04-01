Felipe Vargas
Santiago, Chile
Message
Message
Starting with Women
3205
529
40
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Starting with Women:
Illustrations for women's right to land and resources.

Empowered women change the world:  Poverty reduction and an improvement in food security are more likely to occur when women have rights and status within their families and communities. Starting with women works to empower women with secure rights to land and resources, which promotes lasting economic growth, more resilient communities, and healthier societies.
To exemplify the organization's work, I was requested to Illustrate the story of Joy, a farmer from Uganda who unjustly lost her land after her husband's death. 

__
Client: ARU
Agency: Burness
Script Copywriting: Steven Partington
Design and Illustrations by Felipe Vargas.
Direction, Animations and Compositing by Dirk Jan Haarsma.

Character development
Motionboards
Finished Video
Animated and composed by Dirk Jan Haarsma.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.