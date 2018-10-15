Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Milano, Italy
Message
Message
2018 CA's Award of Excellence Six Tudor Queens
4573
570
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Six Tudor Queens Portraits, Cover arts ©2017-18 Balbusso Twins www.balbusso.com Katherine Of Aragon, Jane Seymour, Anne Boleyn portraits for the … Read More
    Six Tudor Queens Portraits, Cover arts ©2017-18 Balbusso Twins www.balbusso.com Katherine Of Aragon, Jane Seymour, Anne Boleyn portraits for the covers of the books “Six Tudor Queens” by Alison Weir, series of historical fiction following the wives of King Henry VIII, Headline Publishing Group London 2017-2018. Read Less
    Published:
2018 Award of Excellence Communication Arts Illustration Annual
©2017-2018 Balbusso Twins
Six Tudor Queens Portraits, Cover arts - Headline Publishing London

 Jane Seymour Queen, Katherine Of Aragon Queen, Anne Boleyn Queen portraits for the covers of the books “Six Tudor Queens” by Alison Weir, series of historical fiction following the wives of King Henry VIII, Headline Publishing Group London 2017-2018. Whilst the portraits want to be close to the historical paintings of the Queen, their faces, expression and overall look and feel wants to be a little more contemporary. The decorated background was inspired from tissues and tapestries at the Tudor Court.

Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.