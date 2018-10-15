2018 CA's Award of Excellence Six Tudor Queens

2018 Award of Excellence Communication Arts Illustration Annual



©2017-2018 Balbusso Twins



Six Tudor Queens Portraits, Cover arts - Headline Publishing London

Jane Seymour Queen, Katherine Of Aragon Queen, Anne Boleyn Queen portraits for the covers of the books “Six Tudor Queens” by Alison Weir, series of historical fiction following the wives of King Henry VIII, Headline Publishing Group London 2017-2018. Whilst the portraits want to be close to the historical paintings of the Queen, their faces, expression and overall look and feel wants to be a little more contemporary. The decorated background was inspired from tissues and tapestries at the Tudor Court.



