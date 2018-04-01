"Zły" book illustrations and GIFs

About

Graduation project at Nicolaus Copernicus University. Series of illustrations for the book "Zły" by Leopold Tyrmand with usage of GIF animations. My Artistic Diploma is an analysis of how illustrations accompanying a literary work gain new meanings and convey new, unexpected content when enhanced with motion in the form of GIF animation. 2016 Read Less

