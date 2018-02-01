Discover
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Illustration
Character Design
Sculpting
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/2/2018
Plasticine
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Illustration
Character Design
Sculpting
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/2/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Plasticine
https://www.instagram.com/
sleeping_corgi
/
Thank You!
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Animal calendar / plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
2391
28817
Featured On:
8/15/2017
Dinosaurs / plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1408
19082
Featured On:
8/3/2017
Illustrations for children book
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
881
17800
Featured On:
7/26/2017
characters / Plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1563
18790
Featured On:
7/17/2017
TinToy Robot / clay
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
361
3193
Credits
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Tags
Plasticine
zoo
clay
animal
concept
animation
Tools Used
Plasticine
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
