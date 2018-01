Norte por Casa Palacio

The Client





Casa Palacio (from Palacio de Hierro) is an interior decoration and design store specialized in over 200 brands of tailored made and exclusive pieces. Serving as household for well-known names like Fendi Casa, Eichholtz, Timothy Fulton, Sifas, and many more.





The Problem





Develop a full magazine that projects the depth, quality and taste of the products offered by Casa Palacio.





The Solution





We created an editorial project focusing on the projected brand elegance, an avant-garde design integrating classic elements.

The logo reflects the desired market’s personality. The design of each letter was tailored made, blending italic and serif styles.

The titles and body text’s order present a game of hierarchies to create a dynamic reading. We emphasize white spaces, offering a rest to appreciate the photographs and design for each shown piece. The art direction of the photographs oscillates between hard lights and shadow play to reflect each face’s character.