Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Varya Kolesnikova
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
101 Dalmatians
Illustration
1388
236
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/31/2017
Corel Painter (All Versions)
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Varya Kolesnikova
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
101 Dalmatians
Illustration
1388
236
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/31/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Corel Painter (All Versions)
About
About
It was totally awesome to paint my favorite children's book. The original text of Dodie Smith is coming soon in Russia in famous publishing house…
Read More
It was totally awesome to paint my favorite children's book. The original text of Dodie Smith is coming soon in Russia in famous publishing house called Akvarel, St. Petersburg.
Read Less
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Varya Kolesnikova
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Meoof!
by:
Varya Kolesnikova
Illustration
2302
32043
Featured On:
3/15/2016
Muse-3
by:
Varya Kolesnikova
Illustration
1765
23025
Featured On:
3/1/2016
Oswald-2
by:
Varya Kolesnikova
Illustration
1076
14464
Featured On:
2/4/2016
Oswald
by:
Varya Kolesnikova
Illustration
1602
17111
Featured On:
10/23/2015
Bow-wow!
by:
Varya Kolesnikova
Illustration
2158
28313
Featured On:
8/4/2015
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
It was totally awesome to paint my favorite children's book. The original text of Dodie Smith is coming soon in Russia in famous publishing house called Akvarel, St. Petersburg.
Published:
Credits
Varya Kolesnikova
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
dalmatian
dog
children book
Tools Used
Corel Painter (All Versions)
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.