Varya Kolesnikova
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Message
Message
101 Dalmatians
1388
236
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    It was totally awesome to paint my favorite children's book. The original text of Dodie Smith is coming soon in Russia in famous publishing house… Read More
    It was totally awesome to paint my favorite children's book. The original text of Dodie Smith is coming soon in Russia in famous publishing house called Akvarel, St. Petersburg. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.