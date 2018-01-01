Olivier Bonhomme
Montpellier, France
Various Works 2016-2017
    Published:
Birdman poster commission
Californium -the game- offical poster
"Draw me Fado" exhibition contest, Portugal
Fellini's "8 1/2" poster commision
Personal exhibition, galerie Le Phare, Limoge, France
Poster for music band "Le Migou", Lyon, France
Personal work
"1984" poster commission for Bottleneck Gallery, New York
Illustration for Alain Damasio's short story, Revue "Ballast", France
Primo&Primo agency poster commission, Paris
Illustration for Sauce Music, UK
Illustration for the Washington Post, "The last song of summer"
