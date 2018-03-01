Marija Tiurina
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Small Drawings and Paintings 2017
1687
361
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
It's been a productive year.
Here's a little annual review of smaller painting and drawings from 2017. 
Those who follow me on Instagram have seen most of the pieces below, 
and those who don't - here's where to find me:

Instagram
Facebook
Society6
And here is a little self-portrait of me to end with!
Thanks for scrolling guys, and stay tuned!

Instagram
Facebook
Society6
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.