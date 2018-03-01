Discover
Marija Tiurina
London, United Kingdom
Small Drawings and Paintings 2017
Character Design
Drawing
Painting
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/3/2018
Marija Tiurina
London, United Kingdom
Small Drawings and Paintings 2017
Character Design
Drawing
Painting
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/3/2018
It's been a productive year.
Here's a little annual review of smaller painting and drawings from 2017.
Those who follow me on Instagram have seen most of the pieces below,
and those who don't - here's where to find me:
Instagram
Facebook
Society6
And here is a little self-portrait of me to end with!
Thanks for scrolling guys, and stay tuned!
Instagram
Facebook
Society6
Thank You!
Marija Tiurina
London, United Kingdom
Lundun
Multiple Owners
by:
Marija Tiurina
by:
Thom Wong
Graphic Design
127
846
Clay & Paper
by:
Marija Tiurina
Character Design
4538
28591
Featured On:
5/27/2017
My Giant Watercolor Eden.
by:
Marija Tiurina
Illustration
2644
13046
Featured On:
5/18/2017
Small drawings 2016-2017
by:
Marija Tiurina
Drawing
6214
76655
Featured On:
4/1/2017
Digital Paintings 2015-2016
by:
Marija Tiurina
Illustration
3651
48137
Featured On:
2/10/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Marija Tiurina
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
