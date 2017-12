About

Identity for the architect Maurice Martel. Expressed with the same intellectual elegance as the buildings he designs on a daily basis, the visual identity tries to reflect the most obvious attributes of his creations: subtlety, simplicity, timelessness. We’ve also designed a symbol that represents a building literally twisted on itself, echoing the architect’s approach: creating buildings and singular spaces that awaken the imagination. Read Less

