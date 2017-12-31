Grzegorz Domaradzki
ORIGINAL DRAWINGS 2017
Original Drawings commissioned in 2017.

"Deckard"  /  A4  /  Pencils and oil paint  /  Sold
"The Bride"  /  A4  /  Pencils and oil paint  /  Sold
"Flynn"  /  A4  /  Pencils and oil paint  /  Sold
"Daenerys"  /  A4  /  Pencils and gel pen  /  Sold
"Bond"  /  A4  /  Pencils, oil paint and gel pen /  Sold
"Captain"  /  A4  /  Pencils, colour pencils and gel pen  /  Sold
"H.I.McDunnough"  /  A4  /  Pencils, colour pencils, oil paint and pen /  Sold
"Conan"  /  A4  /  Pencils, colour pencils and gel pen  /  Sold
"T-800"  /  A4  /  Pencils and oil paint  /  Sold
"Wonder Woman"  /  A4  /  Pencils and oil paint  /  Sold
The Collector & Korath  /  Pencils and oil paint
Close ups + Photos

"Deckard"  /  detail + photo
"Flynn"  /  detail + photo
"The Bride"  /  detail + photo
"Daenerys"  /  detail + photo
"Bond"  /  detail + photo
"Captain"  /  detail + photo
"H.I.McDunnough"  /  detail + photo
"Conan"  /  detail + photo
"T-800"  /  detail + photo
"Wonder Woman"  /  detail + photo

