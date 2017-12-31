Bienal Comunicación
Mérida, Mexico
Message
Message
Naia
1440
241
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    NAIA is a boutique based in Tulum, Mexico. It hosts carefully selected products and it is defined by concepts such as: its authenticity, its sere… Read More
    NAIA is a boutique based in Tulum, Mexico. It hosts carefully selected products and it is defined by concepts such as: its authenticity, its serenity, its Mexican origins and the honesty and soul present in everything it contains. NAIA is more than a brand. It is a coherent adherence to values that embrace a fluid and holistic connection between the place, the objects and its clients. NAIA’s branding flows like the Caribbean Sea. Its logo never remains still, with its letters moving like the breeze and the tide, and its collaterals too being greatly versatile. Also, this dynamism reflects physically in the shop, thanks to its furniture in modules built with leather strips and tzalam wood, by ET AL studio. The graphic collaterals were designed with varied representations of the snail, symbol of the SLOW movement that, at the same time, embodies a deep connection to our prehispanic culture and references the aureus proportion. In this fashion, NAIA establishes its own design and curatorship, with congruous principles and profound values framed by Tulum’s singularity. Read Less
    Published:
NAIA 

Naia is a boutique based in Tulum, Mexico. It hosts carefully selected products and it is defined by concepts such as: its authenticity, its serenity, its Mexican origins and the honesty and soul present in everything it contains.
NAIA is more than a brand. It is a coherent adherence to values that embrace a fluid and holistic connection between the place, the objects and its clients.
NAIA’s branding flows like the Caribbean Sea. Its logo never remains still, with its letters moving like the breeze and the tide, and its collaterals too being greatly versatile. Also, this dynamism reflects physically in the shop, thanks to its furniture in modules built with leather strips and tzalam wood, by ET AL studio.
The graphic collaterals were designed with varied representations of the snail, symbol of the SLOW movement that, at the same time, embodies a deep connection to our prehispanic culture and references the aureus proportion.
In this fashion, NAIA establishes its own design and curatorship, with congruous principles and profound values framed by Tulum’s singularity.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.