About

NAIA is a boutique based in Tulum, Mexico. It hosts carefully selected products and it is defined by concepts such as: its authenticity, its serenity, its Mexican origins and the honesty and soul present in everything it contains. NAIA is more than a brand. It is a coherent adherence to values that embrace a fluid and holistic connection between the place, the objects and its clients. NAIA’s branding flows like the Caribbean Sea. Its logo never remains still, with its letters moving like the breeze and the tide, and its collaterals too being greatly versatile. Also, this dynamism reflects physically in the shop, thanks to its furniture in modules built with leather strips and tzalam wood, by ET AL studio. The graphic collaterals were designed with varied representations of the snail, symbol of the SLOW movement that, at the same time, embodies a deep connection to our prehispanic culture and references the aureus proportion. In this fashion, NAIA establishes its own design and curatorship, with congruous principles and profound values framed by Tulum’s singularity. Read Less

