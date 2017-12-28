Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Atlantic
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Illustration
2506
224
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/28/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Atlantic
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Illustration
2506
224
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/28/2017
Add to Collection
Illustrations for The Atlantic depicting the affect of AI in different industries
The Atlantic
Thanks for looking!
www.thomashedger.co.uk
www.instagram.com/hedgerart
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Lobby 1961
by:
Thomas Hedger
Architecture
17
126
FADER
by:
Thomas Hedger
Illustration
24
211
Das Mag
by:
Thomas Hedger
Illustration
859
13924
Featured On:
12/8/2017
Sid Lee Posters for Peace
by:
Thomas Hedger
Illustration
41
230
The Guardian Review
by:
Thomas Hedger
Art Direction
27
151
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
thomashedger
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.