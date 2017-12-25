Happy winter

A stroll along the decorated,
carol-filled streets would be delightful,
but i would still rather be nestled in my warm blankets with you,
idling the afternoon away snacking on the clementine pieces
you put in my mouth.
The reason I nuzzle at your neck
I am at total peace,
by the warmth of your heat shrouding my face,
the gentle thump of your heart beating,
and the subtle,
nose-tickling smell of your skin.
[ Touch ]
- Flesh on flesh
It is never only a physical contact, nor a friction, but, in the very moment,
it is something more- give you a crush, take you high, blow your mind, and make you float around.
These illustrations will remind you of that moment of mysterious sensations.
[ 닿 음 ]
- 살과 살이 맞닿는다
단순히 물리적으로 보면 [접촉, 스침] 에 불과할 지라도,
그 찰나의 순간 우리는 심장이 단전까지 떨어지기도,
구름 위로 두둥실 떠다니기도, 피가 역류하기도, 미온수를 유영하기도 한다.
이렇듯 만감이 교차되는 신비로운 찰나를 그림에 담아내려 한다.
Thank You!